Bank of America Corp DE Sells 54,469 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.02% of Jack in the Box worth $31,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $447.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently -82.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $24.00 price target on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

