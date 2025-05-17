Bank of America Corp DE Sells 57,962 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.59% of Gates Industrial worth $31,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.1%

Gates Industrial stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.23. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.56 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

