Bank of America Corp DE Sells 87,179 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.80% of Spire worth $31,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Spire by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 61,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $8,277,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 63,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $3,241,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

SR stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 77.34%.

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

