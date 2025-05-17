Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $31,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,304,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,336,000 after acquiring an additional 407,119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,406,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after acquiring an additional 259,259 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 748,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 111,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 720,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,169,000 after acquiring an additional 63,613 shares in the last quarter.

BBIN stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

