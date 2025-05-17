Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $31,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.