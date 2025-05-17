Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,418,000 after purchasing an additional 223,887 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Belden by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 711,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Belden by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 695,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Belden by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 633,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,305,000 after acquiring an additional 58,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,167,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $112.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average is $111.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.24. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.81 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. Belden’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,480. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $1,619,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,939,527.05. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,259 shares of company stock worth $2,340,577. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

