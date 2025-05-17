BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,076 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 41,802 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 48,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MUI opened at $12.08 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

