BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Stock Down 3.7%

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

NXT stock opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01.

In other Nextracker news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $333,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 219,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,395. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 27,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $1,651,847.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,885.24. This represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,532. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 516.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 469,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 185,858 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,753,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,068,000 after buying an additional 161,873 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.