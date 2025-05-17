BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Price

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DXC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

