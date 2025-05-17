BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.56.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $329.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 822.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 145,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 129,559 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 128.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 172,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,863,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

