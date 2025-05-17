BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 11,777 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 51,239.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 61,487 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $955.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

