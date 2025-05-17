BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 16,260 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 106,114 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of HAE opened at $70.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.97. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.22.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

