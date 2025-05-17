BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 163,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 84,136 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
Shares of OGN opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.
Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.
Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.
In related news, CEO Kevin Ali acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 282,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,032.80. This represents a 13.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,348.88. This trade represents a 8.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
