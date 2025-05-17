BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 128.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,923 shares in the company, valued at $861,609.14. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $196,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,981.60. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $41.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.36 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

