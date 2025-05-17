BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 107,293 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 672.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CVR Energy were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 204,101 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.00.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVI stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVR Energy

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 206,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $3,674,898.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,780,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,819,969.46. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,641,760 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,557. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVR Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

