BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 11,794 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.14% of Weis Markets worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 354.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of WMK opened at $75.89 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $90.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

