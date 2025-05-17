BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 874 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.13% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 58,720 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $456,915.68. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

