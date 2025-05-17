BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 96,820 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.55% of Methode Electronics worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 481,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 139,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 32,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $211,455.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,455.18. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lars Ullrich purchased 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $101,353.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,353.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEI. Sidoti raised Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Report on MEI

Methode Electronics Trading Up 0.9%

Methode Electronics stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $271.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.46%.

Methode Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.