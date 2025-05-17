BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys New Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 142,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,736,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

BATS IGE opened at $43.51 on Friday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $619.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

