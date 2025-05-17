BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys New Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $192.39 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $215.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

