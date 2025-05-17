BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys Shares of 124,331 Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRAD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $336.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.81 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Sportradar Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

