BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,804,000 after purchasing an additional 386,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,887,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,044,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $188,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,314.40. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,730. The trade was a 74.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,165 shares of company stock worth $3,074,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $244.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.48 and a 200 day moving average of $209.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $248.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

