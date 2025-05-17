BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,593 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,045,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $280,697,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,610,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $304,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE KGC opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.