BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in PROS were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 184,856 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PROS by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 263,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 41,111 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in PROS by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $882.15 million, a PE ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.06. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $32.87.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

