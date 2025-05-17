BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 135.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,267.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,667,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320,822 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2,317.3% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,409,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after buying an additional 772,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,035,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after buying an additional 238,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,027,000 after buying an additional 445,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.41 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

