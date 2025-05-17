BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after buying an additional 84,137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 391.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after buying an additional 781,058 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 582,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $749,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,780. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,733.92. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,035 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

