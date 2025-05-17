BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.12 Million Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Robert Half by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 118.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

