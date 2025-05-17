BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 1,108.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,570 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMY shares. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HMY opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.1245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

