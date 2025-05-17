BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,685,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,663,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,738,000 after purchasing an additional 237,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,335,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 323,282 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,364,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,422.40. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,510 shares of company stock worth $3,241,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.0%

SNX stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $145.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average is $123.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

