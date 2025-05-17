BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.31 Million Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,000 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.40% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 254,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 131,835 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 209,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 99,699 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 59,238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $21.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

