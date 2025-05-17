BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.32 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.13% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 75,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $68,222.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,122.96. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 2.1%

ROCK opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.