BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Tanger were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 32,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Price Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $31.22 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Tanger Increases Dividend

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $129.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Tanger to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger

In other news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

