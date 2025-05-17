BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.36 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -213.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

