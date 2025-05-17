BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.38 Million Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 304.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.16% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,346,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $6,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,488,000 after acquiring an additional 72,764 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $4,994,000. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.59. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $96.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MCRI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

