BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 314.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,466 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 105,809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,998 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 152,590 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $7,180,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,253 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 219,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $17.67 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

