BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 996.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50,979 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,800,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,153 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,543 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,816,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 988,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 833,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,091,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,507,000 after purchasing an additional 828,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

