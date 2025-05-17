BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.46 Million Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 267.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.18% of IMAX worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in IMAX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMAX

IMAX Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.