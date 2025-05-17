BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,847 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TMF opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $35.87 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

