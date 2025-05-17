BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $2.35 Million in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 272,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GENI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genius Sports by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GENI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of GENI stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.31 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

