BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $2.40 Million in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

