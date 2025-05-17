BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $2.55 Million in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 94,858 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. William Blair raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

