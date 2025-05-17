BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $2.59 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
BATS GOVT opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.