BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $2.61 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
BATS JMST opened at $50.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
