BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $2.61 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST opened at $50.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.