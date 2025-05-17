BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,740,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $248.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.38 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.74.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

