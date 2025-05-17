BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 33,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,044,938.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 137,530 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,322.80. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $622,590.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $849,450. This trade represents a 42.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,645 shares of company stock worth $7,895,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

