BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.07% of Ambarella worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Ambarella by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 629.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $115,707.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,007.72. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $175,733.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,311 shares in the company, valued at $43,923,071.22. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Ambarella Stock Up 1.4%

AMBA opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

