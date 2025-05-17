BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New Investment in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinetik by 789.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 3,952,431 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $219,873,736.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,044,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,106,647.60. This trade represents a 79.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinetik Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.42%.

Kinetik Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.