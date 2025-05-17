BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 20,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,846,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,079,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,019,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $75.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

