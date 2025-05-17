BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 33,624 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,506,000 after buying an additional 1,178,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,342,000 after buying an additional 284,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,948,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,246,000 after buying an additional 469,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,872,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,866,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $83,341,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9%

EPRT stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.61%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

