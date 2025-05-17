BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 7,201 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,367,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,265,000 after buying an additional 432,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,168,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,382,000 after buying an additional 200,284 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Essent Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,370,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,049,000 after buying an additional 221,950 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,343,000 after buying an additional 700,730 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,038,000 after buying an additional 445,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $59.87 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $317.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $106,744.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,199,031.54. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,467. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,001 shares of company stock valued at $299,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

